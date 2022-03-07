Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Citigroup
U.S. stock index futures slid on Monday, with banks and travel stocks falling the most as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia pushed Brent to over $130 a barrel and added to concerns over spiraling inflation and slowing economic growth.
At 6:31 ET, Dow e-minis were down 1.53% at 33,069. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.60% at 4,258, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.75% at 13,598.
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O), up 51.7%
** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Coinbase says users from sanctioned countries can no longer open accounts
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 4.1% premarket
** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 2.8% premarket
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Banks stocks slide; Citigroup tumbles on Jefferies downgrade
