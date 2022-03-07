Beijing assigns itself hard economic homework

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With Ukraine rattling global asset prices, China set a high 2022 GDP target of around 5.5%. That means big spending, eased curbs on property debt and carbon emissions plus deep rate cuts. It’s good for market morale, bad for financial discipline, and tough to hit either way.

- China is targeting economic growth of around 5.5% this year, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report to the annual session of parliament on March 5. In 2021, China's GDP expanded 8.1%, compared to the government's annual target of above 6%.

- The government also set other economic targets, including creating at least 11 million urban jobs, and a fiscal budget deficit around 2.8% of gross domestic product.

