Belarus says has paid rouble equivalent of $38.6 mln in Eurobond interest

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Belarusian finance ministry said on Thursday it has paid the equivalent of $38.6 million in interest to 2026 and 2031 Eurobond holders.

The payment was made in Belarusian roubles as Western sanctions limit Minsk's ability to deal in foreign currencies.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

