Best Buy, Grab, Tonix Pharma

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Thursday, powered by banks and megacap growth stocks that led a rally in the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a cautious tightening amid the Ukraine crisis.

At 15:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.11% at 33,929.28. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.11% at 4,381.53 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.80% at 13,642.513.

** Murphy Oil (MUR.N): down 0.9%

** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): down 0.5%

** Occidental Petroleum : down 0.8%

** Callon Petroleum (CPE.N): down 2.4%

** Halliburton (HAL.N): down 0.1%

** Schlumberger (SLB.N): down 2.7%

BUZZ-Oil stocks down as crude prices retreat from multi-year highs read more

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 3.4%

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): down 4.9%

BUZZ-Moderna, Novavax most profitable short trade in biotech sector, S3 Partners says

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 7.0%

BUZZ-Splunk rises on upbeat Q4, CEO announcement

** HEXO Corp : up 8.1%

BUZZ-Cannabis co HEXO jumps on deal to sell debt of up to $211 mln to Tilray

** Honeywell International Inc (HON.O): up 2.4%

BUZZ-Honeywell shares up ahead of investor day

** Citigroup (C.N): down 2.9%

BUZZ-"Glacial" pace of progress fails to impress Citigroup investors

** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF.N): down 4.6%

BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance down after pricing $125 mln equity offering

** Grab Holdings Ltd : down 17.4%

BUZZ-Singapore's Grab down on weak Q4 results

** Tonix Pharma (TNXP.O): up 65.1%

BUZZ-Tonix Pharma rises on FDA orphan drug status for genetic disorder treatment

** ChargePoint (CHPT.N): up 2.8%

BUZZ-ChargePoint up on upbeat forecast, PT raises

** Big Lots (BIG.N): down 2.4%

BUZZ-Big Lots slides after co forecast Q1 profit below estimates

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 5.2%

BUZZ-Peloton ex-CEO sells $50 mln of stock to Michael Dell-backed firm

** Best Buy (BBY.N): up 11.7%

BUZZ-Best Buy up on dividend raise, share repurchase despite weaker annual forecast

** Veeva Systems (VEEV.N): down 17.2%

BUZZ-Veeva slips on mixed quarterly earnings, JPM cuts PT

** Aurora Mobile (JG.O): up 3.1%

BUZZ-China's Aurora Mobile posts smaller Q4 loss; shares up

** Weibo Inc : up 5.0%

BUZZ-Weibo U.S.-listed shares rise after Q4 results beat estimates

** Bilibili : down 7.7%

BUZZ-Bilibili rises on strong Q4 results

** Principal Financial Group (PFG.O): down 0.5%

BUZZ-RBC sees macroeconomic challenges for Principal Financial, cuts PT [nL3N2V60G0]

** Snowflake (SNOW.N): down 16.6%

BUZZ-Snowflake falls after acquiring Streamlit, downbeat outlook

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

