Big banks, Ford, General Electric, Intel,

U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Friday, as investors kept a wary eye on building tensions in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.
At 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.52% at 34,133.63. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.90% at 4,340.99 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.96% at 13,584.529.
** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS.N): down 3.3%
BUZZ-Hits 18-month low after Q4 loss widens, sales fall
** AdvanSix Inc (ASIX.N): down 14.5%
BUZZ-Plunges on Q4 profit miss, deal to buy U.S. Amines
** Ford Motor Co (F.N): up 3.1%
BUZZ-Gains on report co considering EV spinoff
** Redfin Corporation (RDFN.O): down 24.0%
BUZZ-Slammed after results, outlook; analysts slash targets
** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 0.5%
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 0.1%
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 0.5%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 0.9%
Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.3%
Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 1.1%
BUZZ-Major U.S. banks mixed after Treasury yield curve flattens
** General Electric : down 5.9%
BUZZ-Drops after supply chain warning
** Livent Corporation (LTHM.N): up 2.0%
BUZZ-Lithium producer bounces after bright forecast
** Energy Vault (NRGV.N): up 36.4%
BUZZ-SoftBank-backed co surges after SPAC merger
** Bloomin' Brands (BLMN.O): up 9.2%
BUZZ-Set to open at 4-month high on upbeat FY profit forecast
** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP.O): up 1.6%
BUZZ-Cantor sees promising future for co's insulin capsule; initiates
** Informatica Inc (INFA.N): up 4.0%
BUZZ-Berenberg says 'buy the weakness' in co after post-results selloff
** Atara Bio : down 6.7%
BUZZ-Slumps on pausing cancel drug trial enrollment after patient death
** Builders FirstSource (BLDR.N): up 3.7%
BUZZ-Up after announcing new $1 bln share buyback
** Intel : down 5.8%
BUZZ-Down as turnaround plans pressure margins
** Palantir Technologies : down 6.9%
BUZZ-Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sells shares after weak margin forecast
** DraftKings (DKNG.O): down 16.8%
BUZZ-Slumps on loss forecast wider than estimates
** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN.O): down 11.2%
BUZZ-Falls day after record high, some investors cut stake
** Pilgrim's Pride (PPC.O): down 14.1%
BUZZ-Slides after JBS scraps take-private plan
** Roku Inc (ROKU.O): down 23.7%
BUZZ-Slides on weak Q4 results, forecast
** Didi Global (DIDI.N): down 5.8%
Baidu : down 4.5%
Pinduoduo (PDD.O): down 6.9%
JD.com : down 3.7%
Bilibili : down 8.3%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fall as U.S. adds sites to 'notorious markets' list
** Shake Shack Inc (SHAK.N): down 4.6%
BUZZ-Slides as sales forecast disappoints
** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.6%
BUZZ-Street View: Advertising to be key for co's profit growth
