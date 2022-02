Big banks, Splunk, BioDelivery, Amesite

Wall Street futures slid on Monday, as rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West posed a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat surging inflation.

At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.69% at 34,388. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.79% at 4,374.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.05% at 14,090.75.

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 1.0% premarket

Apple Inc (AAPL.O): down 1.6% premarket

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): down 1.3% premarket

Amazon.com Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Big tech stocks fall on growing Russia-Ukraine tensions

** BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI.O): up 51.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Collegium's $604 mln acquisition

** JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N): down 1.6% premarket

Citigroup (C.N): down 1.4% premarket

Goldman Sachs (GS.N): down 0.8% premarket

Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 1.0% premarket

Wells Fargo & Co : down 1.3% premarket

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Big banks drop as yield curve flattens

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of over $20 bln takeover offer from Cisco

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

