Big banks, Tower Semiconductor, Huntsman Corp, travel stocks

The Nasdaq surged up to 2% and the S&P and Dow jumped more than 1% on Tuesday, as signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine pushed up megacap growth names and banks, and helped investors shrug off hotter-than expected inflation data.

At 13:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.04% at 34,924.25. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.22% at 4,455.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.74% at 14,030.388.

** OPKO Health Inc (OPK.O): up 5.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as growth hormone drug gets EU marketing authorization

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 1.5%

Citigroup (C.N): up 0.9%

Goldman Sachs (GS.N): up 0.7%

Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 1.3%

Well Fargo & Co : up 1.0%

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.7%

BUZZ-Major U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher on Russian de-escalation hopes

** United Fire Group (UFCS.O): up 16.9%

BUZZ-Shares soar after quarterly results

** Marriott International (MAR.O): up 4.3%

American Airlines : up 7.0%

United Airlines : up 6.8%

Expedia Group (EXPE.O): up 5.9%

Airbnb (ABNB.O): up 4.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N): up 5.8%

BUZZ-Travel stocks gain as flyers return, Marriott Q4 beats

** Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE.O): up 4.6%

BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat 2022 forecast

** Sabre Corp (SABR.O): up 20.7%

BUZZ-Soars on smaller Q4 loss, revenue jump

** iPower Inc (IPW.O): up 32.2%

BUZZ-Gains on Q2 revenue beat

** Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA.O): up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration pact with ONK Therapeutics

** IPG Photonics : down 7.3%

BUZZ-Down on weak Q1 forecast

** CEVA Inc (CEVA.O): up 8.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher fourth-quarter revenue

** Henry Schein Inc (HSIC.O): up 6.9%

BUZZ-Surges as Q4 results beat estimates

** Tower Semiconductor : up 42.0%

BUZZ-Soars after Intel to buy co for $5.4 bln

** Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N): up 9.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat results

** Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.N): down 3.0%

BUZZ-Falls after downbeat forecast, results

** BorgWarner (BWA.N): up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises after opening reservations for second EV product

** AC Immune SA (ACIU.O): up 3.2%

BUZZ-Gains after new data on Alzheimer's vaccine

** Avis Budget Group : down 12.1%

BUZZ-Skids as Q4 beat fails to impress

** Lianbio (LIAN.O): up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as cardiac drug gets breakthrough therapy tag in China

** ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO.O): up 7.9%

BUZZ-Up on deal with Silicon Valley startup Faction Technology

** Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK.O): down 7.2%

BUZZ-Down as heart drug shows no effect on exercise capacity in trial

** Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N): up 27.8%

BUZZ-Soars on plan to open spaceflight reservations

** AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N): up 3.8%

BUZZ-Co to acquire, reopen Chicago area movie theater Evanston 12

** Marriott International Inc (MAR.O): up 4.3%

BUZZ-Reports profit in Q4, shares rise

** BGC Partners (BGCP.O): up 5.8%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees margin tailwinds for co, starts coverage

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): up 4.6%

BUZZ-Climbs as activist investor Third Point reveals stake

** Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY.N): up 25.4%

BUZZ-Up after partnership to bring air taxi service to Japan

** Mastercard : up 2.1%

BUZZ-Gains on expansion of consulting services

** ImmunoGen (IMGN.O): up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal with Eli Lilly

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 1.6%

Barrick Gold Corp : down 1.8%

Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.9%

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : down 1.7%

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 5.1%

Kinross Gold Corp : down 0.2%

BUZZ-Gold stocks down as bullion slips from 8-month high

** Hut 8 Mining : up 5.2%

Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 7.7%

Marathon Digital (MARA.O): up 8.5%

Bit Digital (BTBT.O): up 5.3%

Bitfarms Ltd : up 4.0%

Silvergate Capital (SI.N): up 6.8%

Coinbase Global (COIN.O): up 5.0%

Ebang International (EBON.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Crypto stocks jump as risk assets recover on Ukraine news

** Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse bullish on co's strategic pivot; initiates

** Cboe Global Markets Inc : up 0.7%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees co as likely competitor to global bourses, starts coverage

** Sea Ltd (SE.N): up 12%

BUZZ-ARK Invest buys co's shares after record plunge on Monday

** Arista Networks Inc : up 6.6%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PTs after Q4 results

** Resonant Inc (RESN.O): up 249.6%

BUZZ-More than triples on buyout by Japan's Murata

** CME Group Inc (CME.O): up 0.1%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage on co with 'neutral' rating

** Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR.O): down 52.3%

BUZZ-Set to open at record low as FDA maintains clinical hold on trial

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): down 1.6%

Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 0.8%

Producers Continental Resources (CLR.N): down 8.1%

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 2.7%

SM Energy Co (SM.N): down 4.6%

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): down 3.2%

Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 4.1%

Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 1.1%

Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 0.6%

BUZZ-Oil stocks slide as crude prices drop from 7-year high

** Yandex N.V. (YNDX.O): up 14.6%

BUZZ-Eyes $6.5 bln annual revenue in 2022, shares up

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

