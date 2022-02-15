Big banks, Tower Semiconductor, Huntsman Corp, travel stocks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
The Nasdaq surged up to 2% and the S&P and Dow jumped more than 1% on Tuesday, as signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine pushed up megacap growth names and banks, and helped investors shrug off hotter-than expected inflation data.
At 13:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.04% at 34,924.25. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.22% at 4,455.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.74% at 14,030.388.
** OPKO Health Inc (OPK.O): up 5.8%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-Jumps as growth hormone drug gets EU marketing authorization
** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 1.5%
Citigroup (C.N): up 0.9%
Goldman Sachs (GS.N): up 0.7%
Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 1.3%
Well Fargo & Co : up 1.0%
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.7%
BUZZ-Major U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher on Russian de-escalation hopes
** United Fire Group (UFCS.O): up 16.9%
BUZZ-Shares soar after quarterly results
** Marriott International (MAR.O): up 4.3%
American Airlines : up 7.0%
United Airlines : up 6.8%
Expedia Group (EXPE.O): up 5.9%
Airbnb (ABNB.O): up 4.5%
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N): up 5.8%
BUZZ-Travel stocks gain as flyers return, Marriott Q4 beats
** Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE.O): up 4.6%
BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat 2022 forecast
** Sabre Corp (SABR.O): up 20.7%
BUZZ-Soars on smaller Q4 loss, revenue jump
** iPower Inc (IPW.O): up 32.2%
BUZZ-Gains on Q2 revenue beat
** Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA.O): up 6.3%
BUZZ-Rises on collaboration pact with ONK Therapeutics
** IPG Photonics : down 7.3%
BUZZ-Down on weak Q1 forecast
** CEVA Inc (CEVA.O): up 8.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on higher fourth-quarter revenue
** Henry Schein Inc (HSIC.O): up 6.9%
BUZZ-Surges as Q4 results beat estimates
** Tower Semiconductor : up 42.0%
BUZZ-Soars after Intel to buy co for $5.4 bln
** Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N): up 9.1%
BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat results
** Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.N): down 3.0%
BUZZ-Falls after downbeat forecast, results
** BorgWarner (BWA.N): up 5.3%
BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat
** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 5.8%
BUZZ-Rises after opening reservations for second EV product
** AC Immune SA (ACIU.O): up 3.2%
BUZZ-Gains after new data on Alzheimer's vaccine
** Avis Budget Group : down 12.1%
BUZZ-Skids as Q4 beat fails to impress
** Lianbio (LIAN.O): up 5.1%
BUZZ-Jumps as cardiac drug gets breakthrough therapy tag in China
** ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO.O): up 7.9%
BUZZ-Up on deal with Silicon Valley startup Faction Technology
** Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK.O): down 7.2%
BUZZ-Down as heart drug shows no effect on exercise capacity in trial
** Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N): up 27.8%
BUZZ-Soars on plan to open spaceflight reservations
** AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N): up 3.8%
BUZZ-Co to acquire, reopen Chicago area movie theater Evanston 12
** Marriott International Inc (MAR.O): up 4.3%
BUZZ-Reports profit in Q4, shares rise
** BGC Partners (BGCP.O): up 5.8%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees margin tailwinds for co, starts coverage
** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): up 4.6%
BUZZ-Climbs as activist investor Third Point reveals stake
** Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY.N): up 25.4%
BUZZ-Up after partnership to bring air taxi service to Japan
** Mastercard : up 2.1%
BUZZ-Gains on expansion of consulting services
** ImmunoGen (IMGN.O): up 3.2%
BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal with Eli Lilly
** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 1.6%
Barrick Gold Corp : down 1.8%
Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.9%
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : down 1.7%
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 5.1%
Kinross Gold Corp : down 0.2%
BUZZ-Gold stocks down as bullion slips from 8-month high
** Hut 8 Mining : up 5.2%
Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 7.7%
Marathon Digital (MARA.O): up 8.5%
Bit Digital (BTBT.O): up 5.3%
Bitfarms Ltd : up 4.0%
Silvergate Capital (SI.N): up 6.8%
Coinbase Global (COIN.O): up 5.0%
Ebang International (EBON.O): up 2.0%
BUZZ-Crypto stocks jump as risk assets recover on Ukraine news
** Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O): up 1.8%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse bullish on co's strategic pivot; initiates
** Cboe Global Markets Inc : up 0.7%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees co as likely competitor to global bourses, starts coverage
** Sea Ltd (SE.N): up 12%
BUZZ-ARK Invest buys co's shares after record plunge on Monday
** Arista Networks Inc : up 6.6%
BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PTs after Q4 results
** Resonant Inc (RESN.O): up 249.6%
BUZZ-More than triples on buyout by Japan's Murata
** CME Group Inc (CME.O): up 0.1%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage on co with 'neutral' rating
** Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR.O): down 52.3%
BUZZ-Set to open at record low as FDA maintains clinical hold on trial
** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): down 1.6%
Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 0.8%
Producers Continental Resources (CLR.N): down 8.1%
Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 2.7%
SM Energy Co (SM.N): down 4.6%
Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): down 3.2%
Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 4.1%
Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 1.1%
Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 0.6%
BUZZ-Oil stocks slide as crude prices drop from 7-year high
** Yandex N.V. (YNDX.O): up 14.6%
BUZZ-Eyes $6.5 bln annual revenue in 2022, shares up
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.