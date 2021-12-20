Big Meat will channel VW-Tesla in alt-protein war

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk stole a march on automakers, forcing them to play catchup on electric cars. A similar dynamic could play out in real and plant-based meat. The likes of Impossible Foods have a Tesla-like lead, but old hands like Tyson and JBS can use M&A to play tortoise to their hare.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @karenkkwok on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Brazilian meat company JBS on Nov. 18 said it agreed to buy Spain’s BioTech Foods in a $100 million deal that includes a $41 million investment in a new Spanish cell-cultivated protein plant.

- New data published by the FAIRR Initiative on Dec. 1 showed 86% of the world’s biggest meat and dairy suppliers are still failing to set meaningful reductions targets for emissions.

- While the listed animal protein companies have accelerated investments to build internal capabilities in the plant-based space in the last few years, disclosed investments to dabble in other alternative meat technology like fermentation and cultured meat remain at less than $115 million.

- Annual sales of edible bugs are estimated to grow to $8 billion by 2023, up from under $1 billion in 2019, according to Barclays.

- Locusts were added to the European Union’s list of approved food on Nov. 12. It was the second time Brussels had said an insect was safe for humans to eat after the dried yellow mealworm larvae of beetle tenebrio molitor was authorised in June.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.