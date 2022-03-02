Big Oil haunted by $100 crude trauma

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The price of a barrel of Brent crude is above $100 a barrel again, but big U.S. oil companies appear traumatized from their last party. Despite that traders fear prices will spike should Russia’s exports, which provide about 8% of global supply, evaporate, Chevron (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) remain steadfast to keeping tight wallets. They may end up ruing missed drilling opportunities.

The price of oil hasn’t been this high in eight years, but at investor meetings this week Exxon’s Darren Woods and Chevron’s Mike Wirth vowed to keep capital commitments where they were before Russia invaded Ukraine. That’s a far cry from years prior, when spending budgets ramped up with prices. Chevron spent $38 billion on capital expenditure in 2013, which was greater than cash generated by operations. Exxon invested almost as much.

Their enthusiasm was perhaps understandable back then. Exxon’s return on capital employed had averaged 21% over the previous five years. Yet optimism seeded a glut. U.S. oil production rose 60% between 2010 and 2014 according to government figures, thanks to the boom in drilling shale rock, primarily in Texas and surrounding areas. Overseas production rose too.

Eight years on, the big firms still seem scarred. Exxon said Wednesday it will cut costs by $9 billion annually and reduce its breakeven cost from $41 a barrel last year to around $30 by 2027. Production would increase a bit, but earnings would more than double by 2027 level assuming $60 per barrel. Chevron also talked cost reductions, and its ability to repurchase more than 25% of its shares in five years if oil remained above $70.

Analysts expect both firms to generate about the same amount of cash from operations in 2023 as in 2013, according to Refinitiv. Yet their capital expenditure should be about 40% lower for Exxon, while Chevron’s will have shrunk by two-thirds.

These plans are certainly more financially sustainable. And if oil demand falls in coming years, thanks to electric cars and efficiency measures, it reduces the potential for stranded assets. Yet given the shifting geopolitical landscape, high prices won't necessarily spur a glut. Penny-pinching keeps oil prices buoyant, but so do severe disruptions, like the type the market is experiencing now. As a result, investors may come to regret Big Oil's haunting of past trauma.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Exxon Mobil said on March 1 it would exit Russian oil and gas operations and make no new investments in the country as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

- Exxon manages a large gas and oil project on Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East on behalf of a consortium of Indian, Japanese and Russian companies. Exxon valued its Russian assets at just over $4 billion in its latest annual report.

- On March 2, Exxon Mobil said planned cost reductions of $9 billion a year would double earnings and cash flow potential by 2027 compared to 2019. It also said breakeven costs, or the price needed to cover capital investment and dividends, would decline from $41 a barrel in 2021 to about $30 in 2027.

- On Chevron’s investor day on March 1, the company raised its buyback program from $3 billion to $5 billion annually, to between $5 billion and $10 billion, and said that the program would be sustainable for five years if the oil price was $50 a barrel. At $75 a barrel, the company said it could repurchase over a quarter of outstanding stock over five years. Chevron said its Russian exposure was limited compared to peers.

