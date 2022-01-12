Biogen, Tesla, DiDi, Apple

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, with investors bracing for consumer prices data that is expected to show an almost four-decade high in December, while big technology stocks bounced after a bruising selloff at the start of the year.

At 7:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.08% at 36,156. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.05% at 4,707.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.09% at 15,845.25.

** Ready Capital Corporation (RC.N): down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized share offering

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains for 4th day on fresh revamp strategies

** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Up nearly 1% on $2 billion share buyback, dividend hike

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as U.S. Medicare plans to cover Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-California reviews Tesla's 'full self driving' test program - report

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains as reports say Hong Kong listing likely in Q2

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-iPhone lead times suggest supply has mostly met demand - Goldman Sachs

** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pushing first satellite launch date

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Firms after filings show insiders bought shares

** Alcoa Corporation (AA.N): up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Alcoa to benefit from high aluminum prices, EV transition - Jefferies

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Take-Two rises after BMO upgrades to 'outperform'

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

