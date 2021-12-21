BlackBerry, Boeing, Mastercard, Banks, COVID-19 vaccine stocks
Wall Street's main indexes rose more than 1% on Tuesday, boosted by Nike and Micron following strong earnings, while beaten-down big technology stocks bounced back from an Omicron-driven rout in the previous session.
At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.53% at 35,467.21. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.23% at 4,624.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.60% at 15,220.764.
** Micron Technology Inc (MU.O): up 9.6%
BUZZ-JPM, Credit Suisse raises Micron's PT after chipmaker's quarterly update
** NIKE Inc (NKE.N): up 6.9%
BUZZ-Nike soars after co beats Q2 revenue, profit estimates
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD.O): down 19.7%
BUZZ-Analysts skeptical about FDA nod for Acadia's Alzheimer's drug
** Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA.O): down 6.9%
BUZZ-Society Pass ending 2021 with meme-like rally as retail interest surges
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARDS.O): up 25.2%
BUZZ-Aridis Pharma soars on promising data from anti-viral drug
** Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR.O): down 15.3%
BUZZ-Vir Biotechnology slips as Baird lowers to 'underperform' on Omicron challenges
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 6.1%
BUZZ-Atlantic Equities downgrades Alibaba to 'neutral', cuts PT
** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST.O): down 33.5%
BUZZ-Aquestive slumps on delay in U.S. review of anti-seizure drug
** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX.O): down 51.0%
BUZZ-Aldeyra drops on eye drug study setback, analysts see launch delay
** Penumbra Inc (PEN.N): up 3.2%
BUZZ-Penumbra an attractive entry point, says JPM citing revenue potential
** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 2.3%
BUZZ-Nikola to pay $125 mln to settle SEC charges; shares up premarket
** Rite Aid Corporation : up 17.0%
BUZZ-Rite Aid rises on upbeat core earnings forecast, store closure plan
** Embraer SA : up 16.9%
BUZZ-Planemaker Embraer's U.S. shares soar as subsidiary Eve to list on NYSE
** CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX.O): down 41.5%
BUZZ-CytomX drops as analysts cut PTs on mixed cancer drug data
** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 1.8%
BUZZ-Fisker up on expanding deal with tire-maker Bridgestone
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 0.7%
BUZZ-Tesla perks up after losing all gains since Hertz EV deal
** Chevron Corporation (CVX.N): up 1.8%
** Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N): up 2.2%
** Devon Energy Corporation (DVN.N): up 6.8%
** APA Corporation (APA.O): up 5.1%
** Occidental Petroleum Corporation : up 4.8%
** Ovintiv Inc (OVV.N): up 2.9%
** Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI.N): up 8.7%
** Baker Hughes Company (BKR.O): up 3.5%
** Schlumberger N.V. (SLB.N): up 3.9%
** Halliburton Company (HAL.N): up 3.8%
** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN.O): up 9.8%
BUZZ-Energy firms climb tracking crude prices even as Omicron worries linger
** Braze Inc (BRZE.O): up 14.7%
BUZZ-Braze jumps after software firm's first report since IPO
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): up 3.0%
** Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL.O): up 1.8%
** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): up 2.5%
** Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM.O): up 0.4%
** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): down 0.6%
** United Microelectronics Corp : up 3.7%
** Intel Corporation (INTC.O): up 1.7%
BUZZ-Micron expects chip shortages to ease in 2022; lifts semiconductor industry
** General Mills Inc (GIS.N): down 4.1%
BUZZ- General Mills falls on quarterly profit miss
** Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N): up 3.3%
BUZZ-Nordstorm rises on report co consulting adviser for potential spinoff of Rack
** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI.O): up 16.1%
BUZZ-Pioneer Power Solutions surges premarket on $12 mln order
** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA.O): up 4.1%
BUZZ-Hepion shares up as FDA clears co's lead candidate for mid-stage trial
** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTNP.O): up 12.1%
BUZZ-Titan Pharma rises as co starts strategic alternatives review
** Kellogg Company (K.N): down 2.2%
BUZZ-Kellogg slips further ahead of vote counting on new contract for workers
** Groupon Inc (GRPN.O): up 6.6%
BUZZ-Groupon jumps as investment firm releases bullish report
** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 2.2%
BUZZ-AT&T to sell ad marketplace Xandr to Microsoft, shares up
** TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST.N): up 12.4%
BUZZ-TimkenSteel surges on $50 mln stock buyback plan
** Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA.O): up 20.9%
BUZZ-Cassava up as Neuroscience journal finds no evidence on data manipulation by co
** Mastercard Incorporated : up 3.8%
BUZZ-Mastercard rises on news of acquiring McDonald's personalization platform
** MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO.N): up 8.3%
BUZZ-MINISO gains on $200 mln stock buyback
** The Boeing Company (BA.N): up 5.1%
BUZZ-Boeing rises on order for 19 freighters from UPS
** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI.O): up 3.5%
BUZZ-Karyopharm Therapeutics rises on deal with Italian co to sell cancer drug
** BlackBerry Limited : up 5.2%
BUZZ-PREVIEW-BlackBerry U.S. shares rise ahead of Q3 results
** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 1.8%
** Wells Fargo & Company : up 2.5%
** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): up 2.5%
** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.9%
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 2.5%
** Bank of America Corporation (BAC.N): up 2.9%
BUZZ-Major U.S. banks rise as yield curve steepens
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 4.3%
** Rio Tinto plc : up 2.6%
** BHP Group Ltd : up 2.1%
** Teck Resources Limited : up 2.8%
** Ero Copper Corp : up 3.5%
** Hudbay Minerals Inc : up 5.0%
** Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO.N): up 2.8%
BUZZ-Copper stocks climb on higher metal prices
** Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.O): up 1.7%
BUZZ- Microsoft gets EU nod for Nuance deal; to buy ad tech firm Xandr from AT&T USN
** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): down 6.6%
** Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): down 4.0%
** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 4.3%
BUZZ-COVID vaccine stocks tumble even as Omicron surges
** Wejo Group Limited (WEJO.O): up 1.7%
BUZZ-Wejo rises after Wedbush initiates coverage with 'outperform'
** KLA Corporation (KLAC.O): up 5.5%
BUZZ-KLA surges after Wells Fargo calls it "top pick" for 2022
