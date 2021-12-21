BlackBerry, Boeing, Mastercard, Banks, COVID-19 vaccine stocks

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose more than 1% on Tuesday, boosted by Nike and Micron following strong earnings, while beaten-down big technology stocks bounced back from an Omicron-driven rout in the previous session.

At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.53% at 35,467.21. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.23% at 4,624.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.60% at 15,220.764.

** Micron Technology Inc (MU.O): up 9.6%

BUZZ-JPM, Credit Suisse raises Micron's PT after chipmaker's quarterly update

** NIKE Inc (NKE.N): up 6.9%

BUZZ-Nike soars after co beats Q2 revenue, profit estimates

** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD.O): down 19.7%

BUZZ-Analysts skeptical about FDA nod for Acadia's Alzheimer's drug

** Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA.O): down 6.9%

BUZZ-Society Pass ending 2021 with meme-like rally as retail interest surges

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARDS.O): up 25.2%

BUZZ-Aridis Pharma soars on promising data from anti-viral drug

** Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR.O): down 15.3%

BUZZ-Vir Biotechnology slips as Baird lowers to 'underperform' on Omicron challenges

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 6.1%

BUZZ-Atlantic Equities downgrades Alibaba to 'neutral', cuts PT

** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST.O): down 33.5%

BUZZ-Aquestive slumps on delay in U.S. review of anti-seizure drug

** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX.O): down 51.0%

BUZZ-Aldeyra drops on eye drug study setback, analysts see launch delay

** Penumbra Inc (PEN.N): up 3.2%

BUZZ-Penumbra an attractive entry point, says JPM citing revenue potential

** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 2.3%

BUZZ-Nikola to pay $125 mln to settle SEC charges; shares up premarket

** Rite Aid Corporation : up 17.0%

BUZZ-Rite Aid rises on upbeat core earnings forecast, store closure plan

** Embraer SA : up 16.9%

BUZZ-Planemaker Embraer's U.S. shares soar as subsidiary Eve to list on NYSE

** CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX.O): down 41.5%

BUZZ-CytomX drops as analysts cut PTs on mixed cancer drug data

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Fisker up on expanding deal with tire-maker Bridgestone

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 0.7%

BUZZ-Tesla perks up after losing all gains since Hertz EV deal

** Chevron Corporation (CVX.N): up 1.8%

** Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N): up 2.2%

** Devon Energy Corporation (DVN.N): up 6.8%

** APA Corporation (APA.O): up 5.1%

** Occidental Petroleum Corporation : up 4.8%

** Ovintiv Inc (OVV.N): up 2.9%

** Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI.N): up 8.7%

** Baker Hughes Company (BKR.O): up 3.5%

** Schlumberger N.V. (SLB.N): up 3.9%

** Halliburton Company (HAL.N): up 3.8%

** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN.O): up 9.8%

BUZZ-Energy firms climb tracking crude prices even as Omicron worries linger

** Braze Inc (BRZE.O): up 14.7%

BUZZ-Braze jumps after software firm's first report since IPO

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): up 3.0%

** Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL.O): up 1.8%

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): up 2.5%

** Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM.O): up 0.4%

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): down 0.6%

** United Microelectronics Corp : up 3.7%

** Intel Corporation (INTC.O): up 1.7%

BUZZ-Micron expects chip shortages to ease in 2022; lifts semiconductor industry

** General Mills Inc (GIS.N): down 4.1%

BUZZ- General Mills falls on quarterly profit miss

** Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N): up 3.3%

BUZZ-Nordstorm rises on report co consulting adviser for potential spinoff of Rack

** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI.O): up 16.1%

BUZZ-Pioneer Power Solutions surges premarket on $12 mln order

** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA.O): up 4.1%

BUZZ-Hepion shares up as FDA clears co's lead candidate for mid-stage trial

** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTNP.O): up 12.1%

BUZZ-Titan Pharma rises as co starts strategic alternatives review

** Kellogg Company (K.N): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Kellogg slips further ahead of vote counting on new contract for workers

** Groupon Inc (GRPN.O): up 6.6%

BUZZ-Groupon jumps as investment firm releases bullish report

** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 2.2%

BUZZ-AT&T to sell ad marketplace Xandr to Microsoft, shares up

** TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST.N): up 12.4%

BUZZ-TimkenSteel surges on $50 mln stock buyback plan

** Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA.O): up 20.9%

BUZZ-Cassava up as Neuroscience journal finds no evidence on data manipulation by co

** Mastercard Incorporated : up 3.8%

BUZZ-Mastercard rises on news of acquiring McDonald's personalization platform

** MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO.N): up 8.3%

BUZZ-MINISO gains on $200 mln stock buyback

** The Boeing Company (BA.N): up 5.1%

BUZZ-Boeing rises on order for 19 freighters from UPS

** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI.O): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Karyopharm Therapeutics rises on deal with Italian co to sell cancer drug

** BlackBerry Limited : up 5.2%

BUZZ-PREVIEW-BlackBerry U.S. shares rise ahead of Q3 results

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 1.8%

** Wells Fargo & Company : up 2.5%

** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): up 2.5%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.9%

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 2.5%

** Bank of America Corporation (BAC.N): up 2.9%

BUZZ-Major U.S. banks rise as yield curve steepens

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 4.3%

** Rio Tinto plc : up 2.6%

** BHP Group Ltd : up 2.1%

** Teck Resources Limited : up 2.8%

** Ero Copper Corp : up 3.5%

** Hudbay Minerals Inc : up 5.0%

** Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO.N): up 2.8%

BUZZ-Copper stocks climb on higher metal prices

** Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.O): up 1.7%

BUZZ- Microsoft gets EU nod for Nuance deal; to buy ad tech firm Xandr from AT&T USN

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): down 6.6%

** Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): down 4.0%

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 4.3%

BUZZ-COVID vaccine stocks tumble even as Omicron surges

** Wejo Group Limited (WEJO.O): up 1.7%

BUZZ-Wejo rises after Wedbush initiates coverage with 'outperform'

** KLA Corporation (KLAC.O): up 5.5%

BUZZ-KLA surges after Wells Fargo calls it "top pick" for 2022

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

