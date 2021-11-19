Blackstone’s raise makes it time for Crown to fold

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The buyout firm is back with a sweetened $6.2 bln bid for the embattled Aussie casino empire. Other suitors have fallen away, making the 26% premium even more appealing. The new management team and shareholders are better off letting Blackstone gamble with its lodging reputation.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Australian casino operator Crown Resorts said on Nov. 19 it had received a sweetened takeover proposal from private equity firm Blackstone at A$12.50 a share, a 26% premium to the last closing price, which values the company at about A$8.5 billion ($6.2 billion). Blackstone offered A$12.35 a share on May 10 and A$11.85 a share on March 22.

- The deal would be conditional on Blackstone receiving approval from casino regulators in three Australian states. Crown said Blackstone told it that advisers to the regulators indicated “that there is no reason to believe that an approval would not be realised.”

- Crown said its board would assess the merits of the unsolicited offer and advised shareholders they needn’t take any action for now.

- A Royal Commission report on Oct. 26 recommended that Crown be allowed to keep operating its Melbourne casino even though it found that the company is not a “suitable person” to retain its licence under the Casino Control Act. The report’s author recommended that an independent manager oversee operations for two years and for the licence to be revoked if the regulator decides it isn’t satisfied with the company’s progress.

- Crown shares closed on Nov. 18 at A$9.90.

