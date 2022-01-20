Blue Apron, Baker Hughes, Luminar, cruise cos
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday on strong earnings reports, while bargain hunting boosted mega-cap growth companies after the Nasdaq index plunged into correction territory in the previous session.
At 12:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.08% at 35,406.78. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.30% at 4,591.73 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.68% at 14,581.32.
** Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N): up 21.7%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-Blue Apron jumps as Citron calls it 'too cheap to ignore'
** Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N): up 2.1%
BUZZ-Kinder Morgan up, Credit Suisse says co likely to buyback shares
** Olink Holding AB (OLK.O): up 17.2%
BUZZ-Olink up on platform being selected for new cohort study in China
** PulteGroup Inc : up 1.3%
BUZZ-Homebuilder PulteGroup's shares rise as UBS starts coverage
** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): up 3.0%
** Royal Caribbean (RCL.N): up 3.2%
** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): up 3.7%
BUZZ-U.S. cruise operators rise as smaller rival suspends operations
** Vroom Inc (VRM.O): up 15.5%
** Carvana Co (CVNA.N): up 8.4%
BUZZ-Vroom rallies as KeyBanc shifts to 'overweight'
** TaskUs Inc (TASK.O): down 20.5%
BUZZ-TaskUs drops after Spruce Point issues 'strong sell' opinion
** D R Horton Inc (DHI.N): up 0.9%
** Lennar Corp (LEN.N): up 2.0%
BUZZ-UBS starts coverage of U.S. homebuilders, sees strong demand
** Mastercard Inc : up 3.0%
BUZZ-Mastercard gains on launch of card platform for B2B payments
** Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG.O): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Intuitive Surgical gaining ahead of Q4 results
** EHang Holdings Ltd (EH.O): up 10.0%
** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): up 2.5%
** Luckin Coffee Inc : down 6.7%
** SoFi Technologies (SOFI.O): up 18.5%
** Vinco Ventures Inc (BBIG.O): down 5.1%
** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): up 10.9%
BUZZ-Lucid, Luckin Coffee, EHang draw interest from small-time investors
BUZZ-EHang soars on preorders from Japanese company
** Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI.O): up 4.1%
BUZZ- Digital Brands jumps on deal to buy women's lifestyle apparel brand Sundry
** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.6%
BUZZ-Street View: Bank of America's strong quarter points to better days ahead
** Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB.N): up 10.5%
BUZZ-Nuvation Bio rises after U.S. FDA allows cancer drug clinical trial
** RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD.N): up 5.3%
BUZZ-RR Donnelley gains on fresh and sweetened bid
** Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS.N): up 6.6%
BUZZ-Hims & Hers rises on hair care launch at Walmart
** CorMedix Inc (CRMD.O): up 4.2%
** Sesen Bio Inc (SESN.O): up 4.2%
** Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC.O): up 5.4%
BUZZ-Cell, gene therapy companies pressured by supply and manufacturing issues -BTIG
** Beyond Meat Inc : up 5.1%
BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps as McDonald's expands McPlant testing
** Opera Ltd (OPRA.O): up 12.8%
BUZZ-Opera gains after co announces $50 million share buy-back
** Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR.O): up 21.9%
BUZZ-Luminar races ahead on deal with Mercedes-Benz
** Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR.O): up 5.9%
BUZZ-Corsair Gaming rises as FY revenue at higher end of forecast
** Ouster Inc : up 4.2%
BUZZ-Ouster climbs on deal to supply lidar sensors to Uber-backed Serve Robotics
** Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N): up 6.4%
BUZZ-Silvergate rises as GS turns bullish following crypto bank's post-earnings plunge
** Aptorum Group Ltd (APM.O): up 27.9%
BUZZ-Aptorum jumps on FDA orphan drug tag for cancer treatment
** Lumen Technologies Inc : up 2.0%
BUZZ-Lumen rises on $1.2 bln U.S. agriculture department contract
** Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N): up 2.0%
BUZZ-Sealed Air rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight'
** Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N): up 1.7%
BUZZ-Union Pacific up after profit, revenue beat
** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI.O): up 3.8%
BUZZ-WiMi Hologram Cloud gains on U.S. nod for AR device
** DatChat Inc (DATS.O): up 23.9%
BUZZ-DatChat surges on offer to acquire Avila Security
** Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC.O): up 2.9%
BUZZ-Wedbush raises Wintrust Financial Corp's PT on Q4 profit beat, loan growth
** Regions Financial Corp (RF.N): down 3.8%
BUZZ-Regions Financial extends losses after Q4 earnings miss
** Netflix Inc : up 1.4%
BUZZ-PREVIEW: Netflix inches up ahead of Q4 results
** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 4.3%
BUZZ-Street View: Morgan Stanley's growth engines have plenty of steam left
** Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O): up 1.5%
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N): up 0.7%
** Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN.O): up 2.0%
BUZZ-U.S. restaurants to post 'mixed bag' of results - brokerage
** Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB.O): up 0.9%
BUZZ-SPAC Silver Spike up on deal to take psychedelics firm public
** CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI.O): up 0.8%
BUZZ-CASI Pharmaceuticals jumps as partner BioInvent's lymphoma treatment gets orphan drug tag
** Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O): up 5.1%
BUZZ-Baker Hughes swings to Q4 profit
** ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW.P): up 4.5%
** Skillz Inc (SKLZ.N): up 4.3%
BUZZ-ARK Internet ETF dumps 1 mln shares of gaming platform Skillz in 2 days
** Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA.O): up 11.5%
BUZZ-SVB Leerink upgrades Calithera to "buy" on potential of cancer drugs
** Travelers Cos Inc : up 5.5%
BUZZ-U.S. insurer Travelers rises after upbeat Q4 earnings
** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): up 0.5%
BUZZ-American Airlines up after Q4 loss narrows
** Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N): down 2.6%
BUZZ-Signet Jewelers sparkles as co lifts guidance after strong holiday season
** American Homes 4 Rent (AMH.N): down 2.6%
BUZZ-American Homes 4 Rent down after pricing stock deal
** Star Equity Holdings (STRR.O): down 26.8%
BUZZ-Star Equity Holdings drops to record low after discounted share offering
** Amazon.com Inc : up 0.1%
BUZZ-Amazon rises, co plans fashion store with algorithmic suggestions
** Walt Disney Co (DIS.N): up 1.0%
BUZZ-Disney inches up on plans to create new hub for international content
** Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N): up 0.9%
BUZZ-Abbott Labs set for upbeat Q4 on COVID-19 testing boost- JPM
** Comerica Inc (CMA.N): down 0.6%
BUZZ-JPM sees tailwinds from rate hikes, tech spend for Comerica, raises PT
** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 2.9%
BUZZ-Novavax up after Australia's provisional approval for COVID vaccine
** Air Industries Group : up 1.0%
BUZZ-Air Industries Group soars on defense contracts worth $18.2 mln
** State Street Corp (STT.N): up 2.3%
BUZZ-Evercore raises State Street Corp's PT after Q4 profit beat
** Ford Motor Co (F.N): down 0.5%
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 1.3%
** Stellantis NV : down 3.1%
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.6%
BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades Ford, says too early to re-rate on EV progress
** Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N): up 1.2%
BUZZ-Street View: P&G's sales trends and margins seen improving ahead
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 4.9%
** JD.com Inc : up 12.1%
** UP Fintech Holding Ltd : up 12.1%
** Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU.O): up 4.2%
** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 9.3%
** Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O): up 6.1%
** Bilibili Inc : up 9.5%
** Baidu Inc : up 6.1%
** KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB.P): up 7.4%
** Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB.P): up 15.3%
BUZZ-Chinese tech ADRs rise after regulator denies issuing tougher guidelines document
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): down 0.8%
BUZZ-AMD falls as Piper cuts to 'neutral' on slowing PC market
** UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N): up 1.4%
BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on at-home testing in UnitedHealth's near term
** United Airlines Holdings Inc : down 0.6%
BUZZ-United Airlines trims capacity forecast, shares down
** 3M Co (MMM.N): down 0.9%
BUZZ-RBC cuts 3M PT on risks from Omicron variant, inflation
** Enviva Partners LP (EVA.N): down 2.5%
BUZZ-Enviva drops after pricing $300 mln share offering, forecast for FY21 loss
** Encompass Health Corp (EHC.N): up 2.3%
BUZZ-Jefferies upbeat on Encompass Health's spinoff of home health, hospice unit
** Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR.O): down 10.6%
BUZZ-Marker Therapeutics up on 'orphan drug' tag for pancreatic cancer candidate
** Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR.N): up 14.1%
BUZZ-Casper Sleep rises on stockholder approval of merger agreement
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.