Blue Apron, Baker Hughes, Luminar, cruise cos

U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday on strong earnings reports, while bargain hunting boosted mega-cap growth companies after the Nasdaq index plunged into correction territory in the previous session.

At 12:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.08% at 35,406.78. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.30% at 4,591.73 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.68% at 14,581.32.

** Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N): up 21.7%

BUZZ-Blue Apron jumps as Citron calls it 'too cheap to ignore'

** Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N): up 2.1%

BUZZ-Kinder Morgan up, Credit Suisse says co likely to buyback shares

** Olink Holding AB (OLK.O): up 17.2%

BUZZ-Olink up on platform being selected for new cohort study in China

** PulteGroup Inc : up 1.3%

BUZZ-Homebuilder PulteGroup's shares rise as UBS starts coverage

** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): up 3.0%

** Royal Caribbean (RCL.N): up 3.2%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): up 3.7%

BUZZ-U.S. cruise operators rise as smaller rival suspends operations

** Vroom Inc (VRM.O): up 15.5%

** Carvana Co (CVNA.N): up 8.4%

BUZZ-Vroom rallies as KeyBanc shifts to 'overweight'

** TaskUs Inc (TASK.O): down 20.5%

BUZZ-TaskUs drops after Spruce Point issues 'strong sell' opinion

** D R Horton Inc (DHI.N): up 0.9%

** Lennar Corp (LEN.N): up 2.0%

BUZZ-UBS starts coverage of U.S. homebuilders, sees strong demand

** Mastercard Inc : up 3.0%

BUZZ-Mastercard gains on launch of card platform for B2B payments

** Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG.O): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Intuitive Surgical gaining ahead of Q4 results

** EHang Holdings Ltd (EH.O): up 10.0%

** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): up 2.5%

** Luckin Coffee Inc : down 6.7%

** SoFi Technologies (SOFI.O): up 18.5%

** Vinco Ventures Inc (BBIG.O): down 5.1%

** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): up 10.9%

BUZZ-Lucid, Luckin Coffee, EHang draw interest from small-time investors

BUZZ-EHang soars on preorders from Japanese company

** Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI.O): up 4.1%

BUZZ- Digital Brands jumps on deal to buy women's lifestyle apparel brand Sundry

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Bank of America's strong quarter points to better days ahead

** Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB.N): up 10.5%

BUZZ-Nuvation Bio rises after U.S. FDA allows cancer drug clinical trial

** RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD.N): up 5.3%

BUZZ-RR Donnelley gains on fresh and sweetened bid

** Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS.N): up 6.6%

BUZZ-Hims & Hers rises on hair care launch at Walmart

** CorMedix Inc (CRMD.O): up 4.2%

** Sesen Bio Inc (SESN.O): up 4.2%

** Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC.O): up 5.4%

BUZZ-Cell, gene therapy companies pressured by supply and manufacturing issues -BTIG

** Beyond Meat Inc : up 5.1%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps as McDonald's expands McPlant testing

** Opera Ltd (OPRA.O): up 12.8%

BUZZ-Opera gains after co announces $50 million share buy-back

** Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR.O): up 21.9%

BUZZ-Luminar races ahead on deal with Mercedes-Benz

** Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR.O): up 5.9%

BUZZ-Corsair Gaming rises as FY revenue at higher end of forecast

** Ouster Inc : up 4.2%

BUZZ-Ouster climbs on deal to supply lidar sensors to Uber-backed Serve Robotics

** Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N): up 6.4%

BUZZ-Silvergate rises as GS turns bullish following crypto bank's post-earnings plunge

** Aptorum Group Ltd (APM.O): up 27.9%

BUZZ-Aptorum jumps on FDA orphan drug tag for cancer treatment

** Lumen Technologies Inc : up 2.0%

BUZZ-Lumen rises on $1.2 bln U.S. agriculture department contract

** Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Sealed Air rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight'

** Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N): up 1.7%

BUZZ-Union Pacific up after profit, revenue beat

** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI.O): up 3.8%

BUZZ-WiMi Hologram Cloud gains on U.S. nod for AR device

** DatChat Inc (DATS.O): up 23.9%

BUZZ-DatChat surges on offer to acquire Avila Security

** Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC.O): up 2.9%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises Wintrust Financial Corp's PT on Q4 profit beat, loan growth

** Regions Financial Corp (RF.N): down 3.8%

BUZZ-Regions Financial extends losses after Q4 earnings miss

** Netflix Inc : up 1.4%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Netflix inches up ahead of Q4 results

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 4.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Morgan Stanley's growth engines have plenty of steam left

** Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O): up 1.5%

** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N): up 0.7%

** Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-U.S. restaurants to post 'mixed bag' of results - brokerage

** Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB.O): up 0.9%

BUZZ-SPAC Silver Spike up on deal to take psychedelics firm public

** CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI.O): up 0.8%

BUZZ-CASI Pharmaceuticals jumps as partner BioInvent's lymphoma treatment gets orphan drug tag

** Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O): up 5.1%

BUZZ-Baker Hughes swings to Q4 profit

** ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW.P): up 4.5%

** Skillz Inc (SKLZ.N): up 4.3%

BUZZ-ARK Internet ETF dumps 1 mln shares of gaming platform Skillz in 2 days

** Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA.O): up 11.5%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink upgrades Calithera to "buy" on potential of cancer drugs

** Travelers Cos Inc : up 5.5%

BUZZ-U.S. insurer Travelers rises after upbeat Q4 earnings

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): up 0.5%

BUZZ-American Airlines up after Q4 loss narrows

** Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N): down 2.6%

BUZZ-Signet Jewelers sparkles as co lifts guidance after strong holiday season

** American Homes 4 Rent (AMH.N): down 2.6%

BUZZ-American Homes 4 Rent down after pricing stock deal

** Star Equity Holdings (STRR.O): down 26.8%

BUZZ-Star Equity Holdings drops to record low after discounted share offering

** Amazon.com Inc : up 0.1%

BUZZ-Amazon rises, co plans fashion store with algorithmic suggestions

** Walt Disney Co (DIS.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Disney inches up on plans to create new hub for international content

** Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Abbott Labs set for upbeat Q4 on COVID-19 testing boost- JPM

** Comerica Inc (CMA.N): down 0.6%

BUZZ-JPM sees tailwinds from rate hikes, tech spend for Comerica, raises PT

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 2.9%

BUZZ-Novavax up after Australia's provisional approval for COVID vaccine

** Air Industries Group : up 1.0%

BUZZ-Air Industries Group soars on defense contracts worth $18.2 mln

** State Street Corp (STT.N): up 2.3%

BUZZ-Evercore raises State Street Corp's PT after Q4 profit beat

** Ford Motor Co (F.N): down 0.5%

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 1.3%

** Stellantis NV : down 3.1%

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.6%

BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades Ford, says too early to re-rate on EV progress

** Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N): up 1.2%

BUZZ-Street View: P&G's sales trends and margins seen improving ahead

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 4.9%

** JD.com Inc : up 12.1%

** UP Fintech Holding Ltd : up 12.1%

** Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU.O): up 4.2%

** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 9.3%

** Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O): up 6.1%

** Bilibili Inc : up 9.5%

** Baidu Inc : up 6.1%

** KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB.P): up 7.4%

** Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB.P): up 15.3%

BUZZ-Chinese tech ADRs rise after regulator denies issuing tougher guidelines document

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): down 0.8%

BUZZ-AMD falls as Piper cuts to 'neutral' on slowing PC market

** UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on at-home testing in UnitedHealth's near term

** United Airlines Holdings Inc : down 0.6%

BUZZ-United Airlines trims capacity forecast, shares down

** 3M Co (MMM.N): down 0.9%

BUZZ-RBC cuts 3M PT on risks from Omicron variant, inflation

** Enviva Partners LP (EVA.N): down 2.5%

BUZZ-Enviva drops after pricing $300 mln share offering, forecast for FY21 loss

** Encompass Health Corp (EHC.N): up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies upbeat on Encompass Health's spinoff of home health, hospice unit

** Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR.O): down 10.6%

BUZZ-Marker Therapeutics up on 'orphan drug' tag for pancreatic cancer candidate

** Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR.N): up 14.1%

BUZZ-Casper Sleep rises on stockholder approval of merger agreement

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

