Blue Star Foods, copper stocks, Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, with the Nasdaq set for its fourth straight day of declines after a weak forecast from Netflix sent its shares along with other streaming companies spiraling lower.
At 11:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.27% at 34,810.03. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.05% at 4,480.36 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.32% at 14,109.307.
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): down 2.0%
** Rio Tinto Plc : down 1.4%
** BHP Group Ltd : down 3.0%
** Teck Resources Ltd : down 1.3%
** Hudbay Minerals Inc : down 1.7%
** Ero Copper Corp : down 2.2%
** Hecla Mining Co (HL.N): down 2.4%
** Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N): down 1.7%
BUZZ-Copper stocks drop as metal prices snap 2-day rally
** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 2.2%
BUZZ-Boeing pares losses after notice that Hong Kong lifts ban on 737 MAX
** Coty Inc (COTY.N): up 0.5%
BUZZ-DA Davidson upgrades Coty to 'buy' on turnaround plan
** Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC.O): up 142.1%
** Save Foods Inc (SVFD.O): up 11.1%
BUZZ-Blue Star Foods more than triples; social media takes notice
** Netflix Inc : down 23.4%
** Walt Disney Co (DIS.N): down 5.3%
** Roku Inc (ROKU.O): down 5.9%
** AT&T Inc (T.N): down 0.4%
** ViacomCBS : down 4.0%
** Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O): down 0.6%
** Docusign : down 3.6%
** Teladoc Health (TDOC.N): up 0.2%
** Pinterest (PINS.N): down 6.7%
** ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF : down 0.3%
BUZZ-Netflix shares 'Don't Look Up' after growth warning
BUZZ-Street View: Stagnation fears haunt Netflix as growth slows
BUZZ-Pandemic darlings fall, spooked by Netflix growth warning
BUZZ-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF sells Netflix shares
** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): up 10.8%
BUZZ-Peloton bounces back on preliminary results, CEO statement
BUZZ-Peloton short-sellers double profits in 2021: S3 data
BUZZ-Street View: Peloton goes off track but remains in fitness race
** COMSovereign Holding Corp (COMS.O): up 1.5%
BUZZ-COMSovereign gains on $8.4 mln contract
** CSX Corp (CSX.O): down 1.6%
BUZZ-CSX slides as analysts cut PTs after Q4 report
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 0.4%
** ExxonMobil (XOM.N): down 1.0%
** SM Energy Co (SM.N): down 0.1%
** Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N): down 3.9%
** Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 2.4%
** Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N): down 1.7%
** APA Corp (APA.O): down 2.0%
** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 0.7%
** Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O): up 2.6%
** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 1.0%
** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 2.0%
** Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 1.5%
BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as crude prices retreat from 7-yr highs
** Intel Corp : up 1.5%
BUZZ-Intel to invest $20 bln in Ohio to boost manufacturing
** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): down 2.6%
BUZZ-Ally Financial falls on surge in Q4 expenses
** Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N): up 1.0%
** Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N): down 1.5%
** Medtronic Plc (MDT.N): up 0.3%
BUZZ-SVB Leerink says Abbott 'safer' pick; bearish on Edwards, Medtronic
** KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.N): up 0.5%
BUZZ-KKR SPAC climbs on report of deal talks with PetSmart
** Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O): up 9.9%
BUZZ-Limelight Networks eyes near 1-yr high on upbeat revenue outlook
** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O): up 0.8%
BUZZ-Nvidia set to open at lowest level in three months
** Hershey Co : up 1.0%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises Hershey's PT on upbeat sales trends
** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 5.8%
** Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA.O): down 4.1%
** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 9.8%
** Bit Digital Inc (BTBT.O): down 6.0%
** Bitfarms Ltd : down 8.2%
** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 7.4%
** Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N): down 4.1%
** MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O): down 8.6%
** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 10.9%
** Overstock.com Inc (OSTK.O): down 4.0%
** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 9.2%
BUZZ-Crypto stocks tumble, tracking bitcoin slump on risk-off mood
** Ecolab Inc (ECL.N): down 5.4%
BUZZ-Ecolab falls on dour Q4 profit view
** United Rentals Inc (URI.N): up 0.4%
BUZZ-Jefferies assumes coverage of United Rentals on positive rental environment
** OceanPal Inc (OP.O): down 49.1%
BUZZ-OceanPal slides on pricing share offering at a discount
** Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG.O): down 6.4%
BUZZ-Intuitive Surgical falls after Omicron hits robotic procedures
** Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Street View: Union Pacific's growth set to reaccelerate in 2022
** PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N): down 0.7%
BUZZ-PPG Industries down as Q1 profit outlook falls short of estimates
