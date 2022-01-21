Blue Star Foods, copper stocks, Intuitive Surgical

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, with the Nasdaq set for its fourth straight day of declines after a weak forecast from Netflix sent its shares along with other streaming companies spiraling lower.

At 11:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.27% at 34,810.03. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.05% at 4,480.36 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.32% at 14,109.307.

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): down 2.0%

** Rio Tinto Plc : down 1.4%

** BHP Group Ltd : down 3.0%

** Teck Resources Ltd : down 1.3%

** Hudbay Minerals Inc : down 1.7%

** Ero Copper Corp : down 2.2%

** Hecla Mining Co (HL.N): down 2.4%

** Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N): down 1.7%

BUZZ-Copper stocks drop as metal prices snap 2-day rally

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Boeing pares losses after notice that Hong Kong lifts ban on 737 MAX

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): up 0.5%

BUZZ-DA Davidson upgrades Coty to 'buy' on turnaround plan

** Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC.O): up 142.1%

** Save Foods Inc (SVFD.O): up 11.1%

BUZZ-Blue Star Foods more than triples; social media takes notice

** Netflix Inc : down 23.4%

** Walt Disney Co (DIS.N): down 5.3%

** Roku Inc (ROKU.O): down 5.9%

** AT&T Inc (T.N): down 0.4%

** ViacomCBS : down 4.0%

** Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O): down 0.6%

** Docusign : down 3.6%

** Teladoc Health (TDOC.N): up 0.2%

** Pinterest (PINS.N): down 6.7%

** ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF : down 0.3%

BUZZ-Netflix shares 'Don't Look Up' after growth warning

BUZZ-Street View: Stagnation fears haunt Netflix as growth slows

BUZZ-Pandemic darlings fall, spooked by Netflix growth warning

BUZZ-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF sells Netflix shares

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): up 10.8%

BUZZ-Peloton bounces back on preliminary results, CEO statement

BUZZ-Peloton short-sellers double profits in 2021: S3 data

BUZZ-Street View: Peloton goes off track but remains in fitness race

** COMSovereign Holding Corp (COMS.O): up 1.5%

BUZZ-COMSovereign gains on $8.4 mln contract

** CSX Corp (CSX.O): down 1.6%

BUZZ-CSX slides as analysts cut PTs after Q4 report

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 0.4%

** ExxonMobil (XOM.N): down 1.0%

** SM Energy Co (SM.N): down 0.1%

** Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N): down 3.9%

** Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 2.4%

** Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N): down 1.7%

** APA Corp (APA.O): down 2.0%

** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 0.7%

** Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O): up 2.6%

** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 1.0%

** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 2.0%

** Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 1.5%

BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as crude prices retreat from 7-yr highs

** Intel Corp : up 1.5%

BUZZ-Intel to invest $20 bln in Ohio to boost manufacturing

** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): down 2.6%

BUZZ-Ally Financial falls on surge in Q4 expenses

** Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N): up 1.0%

** Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N): down 1.5%

** Medtronic Plc (MDT.N): up 0.3%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink says Abbott 'safer' pick; bearish on Edwards, Medtronic

** KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.N): up 0.5%

BUZZ-KKR SPAC climbs on report of deal talks with PetSmart

** Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O): up 9.9%

BUZZ-Limelight Networks eyes near 1-yr high on upbeat revenue outlook

** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O): up 0.8%

BUZZ-Nvidia set to open at lowest level in three months

** Hershey Co : up 1.0%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises Hershey's PT on upbeat sales trends

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 5.8%

** Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA.O): down 4.1%

** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 9.8%

** Bit Digital Inc (BTBT.O): down 6.0%

** Bitfarms Ltd : down 8.2%

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 7.4%

** Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N): down 4.1%

** MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O): down 8.6%

** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 10.9%

** Overstock.com Inc (OSTK.O): down 4.0%

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 9.2%

BUZZ-Crypto stocks tumble, tracking bitcoin slump on risk-off mood

** Ecolab Inc (ECL.N): down 5.4%

BUZZ-Ecolab falls on dour Q4 profit view

** United Rentals Inc (URI.N): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies assumes coverage of United Rentals on positive rental environment

** OceanPal Inc (OP.O): down 49.1%

BUZZ-OceanPal slides on pricing share offering at a discount

** Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG.O): down 6.4%

BUZZ-Intuitive Surgical falls after Omicron hits robotic procedures

** Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Union Pacific's growth set to reaccelerate in 2022

** PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N): down 0.7%

BUZZ-PPG Industries down as Q1 profit outlook falls short of estimates

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

