Boeing, Netflix, Rockwell Medical, Sinclair

The Dow rose on Thursday after a slower rise in producer prices in December fueled hopes that inflation has potentially reached its peak, while declines in healthcare stocks and megacap companies pressured the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.38% at 36,427.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.33% at 4,710.91 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.79% at 15,068.848.

** Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC.O): down 3.2%

BUZZ-Down after pricing $214 mln equity offering

** KB HOME (KBH.N): up 13.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat

** Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX.O): down 9.3%

BUZZ-Prices $100 mln equity offering

** Communications Systems Inc (JCS.O): down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Gamco to vote against merger with Pineapple

** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. : up 6.4%

BUZZ-TSMC rises after posting record quarterly profit

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.9%

BUZZ-Tesla working through challenges with Indian govt, says Musk

** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): up 8.2%

BUZZ-Up ahead of first commercial satellite launch since going public

** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 2.9%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares of China's iQiyi fall after Jefferies cuts PT

** BTCS Inc (BTCS.O): up 19.0%

BUZZ-Gets boost from 'bividends', or bitcoin dividends

** Snap Inc (SNAP.N): down 6.1%

BUZZ-Cowen downgrades Snap citing negative impact from Apple's OS changes

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 3.2%

BUZZ-Posts better-than-expected Q4 results, shares up

** Mattel Inc (MAT.O): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises as MKM Partners upgrades to 'buy' ahead of big movie releases

** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd : up 6.4%

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 2.7%

** Company Name (ADI.O): up 0.1%

** Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN.O): up 0.7%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): down 0.7%

** Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM.O): up 0.4%

** Intel Corporation : down 0.3%

BUZZ-U.S. chip stocks power up on TSMC's bright growth outlook

** Match Group Inc (MTCH.O): up 0.3%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler picks Match Group over Bumble in online dating industry

** Netflix Inc : down 0.9%

BUZZ-'Don't Look Up': Brokerage trims Netflix PT over competition, slowing growth

** Bandwidth Inc (BAND.O): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees catalysts ahead for Bandwidth Inc; upgrades

** ViacomCBS Inc : up 3.8%

BUZZ-Up on securing English Premier League streaming rights in LATAM

** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as California approves co's EV for incentive program

** Denali Therapeutics Inc : down 10.3%

BUZZ-Slumps as Alzheimer's trial application put on clinical hold

** The Charles Schwab Corporation : down 0.7%

BUZZ-Dips as Goldman prices block

** Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI.O): up 30.2%

BUZZ-Surges as partner gets S.Korea approval for Triferic injection

** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV.O): up 0.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after raising holiday-quarter profit forecast

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): down 0.4%

BUZZ-AMC's Aron sells more shares, says he's 'all finished'

** The Boeing Company (BA.N): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Boeing rises after report says 737 MAX to resume flights in China

** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Sinclair up on deal renewal with NBA

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

