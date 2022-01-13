Boeing, Netflix, Rockwell Medical, Sinclair
The Dow rose on Thursday after a slower rise in producer prices in December fueled hopes that inflation has potentially reached its peak, while declines in healthcare stocks and megacap companies pressured the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.38% at 36,427.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.33% at 4,710.91 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.79% at 15,068.848.
** Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC.O): down 3.2%
BUZZ-Down after pricing $214 mln equity offering
** KB HOME (KBH.N): up 13.5%
BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat
** Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX.O): down 9.3%
BUZZ-Prices $100 mln equity offering
** Communications Systems Inc (JCS.O): down 1.3%
BUZZ-Falls after Gamco to vote against merger with Pineapple
** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. : up 6.4%
BUZZ-TSMC rises after posting record quarterly profit
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.9%
BUZZ-Tesla working through challenges with Indian govt, says Musk
** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): up 8.2%
BUZZ-Up ahead of first commercial satellite launch since going public
** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 2.9%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares of China's iQiyi fall after Jefferies cuts PT
** BTCS Inc (BTCS.O): up 19.0%
BUZZ-Gets boost from 'bividends', or bitcoin dividends
** Snap Inc (SNAP.N): down 6.1%
BUZZ-Cowen downgrades Snap citing negative impact from Apple's OS changes
** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 3.2%
BUZZ-Posts better-than-expected Q4 results, shares up
** Mattel Inc (MAT.O): up 3.9%
BUZZ-Rises as MKM Partners upgrades to 'buy' ahead of big movie releases
** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 2.7%
** Company Name (ADI.O): up 0.1%
** Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN.O): up 0.7%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): down 0.7%
** Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM.O): up 0.4%
** Intel Corporation : down 0.3%
BUZZ-U.S. chip stocks power up on TSMC's bright growth outlook
** Match Group Inc (MTCH.O): up 0.3%
BUZZ-Piper Sandler picks Match Group over Bumble in online dating industry
** Netflix Inc : down 0.9%
BUZZ-'Don't Look Up': Brokerage trims Netflix PT over competition, slowing growth
** Bandwidth Inc (BAND.O): up 7.6%
BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees catalysts ahead for Bandwidth Inc; upgrades
** ViacomCBS Inc : up 3.8%
BUZZ-Up on securing English Premier League streaming rights in LATAM
** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 3.1%
BUZZ-Rises as California approves co's EV for incentive program
** Denali Therapeutics Inc : down 10.3%
BUZZ-Slumps as Alzheimer's trial application put on clinical hold
** The Charles Schwab Corporation : down 0.7%
BUZZ-Dips as Goldman prices block
** Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI.O): up 30.2%
BUZZ-Surges as partner gets S.Korea approval for Triferic injection
** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV.O): up 0.2%
BUZZ-Jumps after raising holiday-quarter profit forecast
** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): down 0.4%
BUZZ-AMC's Aron sells more shares, says he's 'all finished'
** The Boeing Company (BA.N): up 3.4%
BUZZ-Boeing rises after report says 737 MAX to resume flights in China
** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Sinclair up on deal renewal with NBA
