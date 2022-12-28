BOJ debated chance of higher wages, inflation - Dec meeting summary















TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers discussed growing prospects the country could see higher wage growth and sustained inflation next year, a summary of opinions at their December meeting showed on Wednesday.

When the BOJ eyes an exit from ultra-loose policy, it must scrutinise any risks associated with rising interest rates and whether market players are ready for such a move and any risks, one member was quoted as saying.

At the Dec. 19-20 meeting, the BOJ kept its ultra-easy policy but shocked markets with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.