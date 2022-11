TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Thursday that the central bank needs to continue with its monetary easing programme in order to support a fragile economy.

"We are aiming to achieve the price stability target, involving wage hikes," Kuroda told a parliament session.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam











