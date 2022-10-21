BOJ: Japan's banking system stable but rising global rates a risk















TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's banking system remains stable as a whole but rising overseas interest rates could worsen the creditworthiness of highly leveraged firms, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

"Financial institutions' valuation losses on securities have increased recently. Such losses could increase further depending on future interest rate developments," the central bank said in a semi-annual report on Japan's financial system.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











