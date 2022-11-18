BOJ Kuroda vows to keep easy policy in wake of strong inflation data















TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday stressed the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to support the economy, in the wake of data showing the country's consumer inflation rate hit a 40-year high.

"Uncertainty regarding Japan's economy is extremely high. We also expect year-on-year growth in core consumer inflation to slow back below 2% next fiscal year," Kuroda said in a semi-annual testimony to parliament.

"We'll continue with our monetary easing to support the economy and achieve our 2% inflation target in a sustained, stable fashion backed by wage growth," he said.

