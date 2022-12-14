BOJ tankan shows Q4 manufacturers' mood worsens















TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Business confidence among big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the three months to December for a fourth straight quarter, the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan survey showed, amid rising costs of living and a slowdown in the global economy.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was plus 7 in December, the survey showed on Wednesday, compared with plus 8 in September and plus 6 expected in a Reuters poll. It was expected to deteriorate further to plus 6 in March.

The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 19.2% in the financial year to March, versus an increase of 20.9% expected by economists and a 21.5% gain seen in the previous survey, the tankan showed.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.