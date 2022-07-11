1 minute read
BOJ upgrades view on most regional Japan areas as pandemic impact fades
TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessment for seven of the country's nine regions on Monday, saying most areas were seeing damage from the COVID-19 pandemic subside.
"Most regions are seeing their economies pick up moderately as the pandemic's impact on consumption eases," the BOJ said in a quarterly report analysing conditions for Japan's regional economies.
The report maintained its assessment on the remaining two regions.
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing
