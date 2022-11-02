BOJ's Kuroda: Making yield curve control more flexible a future option















TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday making the bank's yield curve control policy more flexible could be an option in the future, but not now.

"If achievement of our 2% inflation target comes into sight, making yield curve control more flexible could become an option," Kuroda told parliament.

But he added that for the time being, the central bank must maintain ultra-low interest rates and keep downward pressure on the entire yield curve to support the economy.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing











