BOJ's Ueda: No pre-set idea on how review could affect future policy move















TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank did not have any pre-set idea on how its scheduled policy review could affect its future monetary policy decisions.

"We will take necessary policy steps at each of our rate reviews, with an eye on financial and price developments, even while we conduct the review," Ueda told parliament.

The BOJ last month kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves, laying the groundwork for Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor's massive stimulus programme.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar











