Bond market sends flawed signals on U.S. economy

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A dash to safe havens means Treasuries are in big demand. But the yield curve is sending the same messages it was before Russia invaded Ukraine: that Fed rate hikes may trigger recession and that policy rates won’t rise much above 2%. Both presumptions could be wrong.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Investors piled into U.S. government bonds, triggering a sharp drop in Treasury yields, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

- The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell 0.15 percentage points to around 1.85% on Feb. 24 while that on the two-year note fell by about the same amount to 1.46%.

- The gap between two-year and 10-year U.S. government bond yields on Feb. 23 fell below 0.35 percentage points, its lowest in nearly two years and down from more than 1 percentage point on Nov. 23, 2021.

