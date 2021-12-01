Bondholder rejection forces China developer’s hand
HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kaisa’s (1638.HK) bondholders are upping their game. A group of investors has turned down the Chinese developer’s appeal to exchange $400 million in notes due in a week into a new, 18-month bond. The company says the deal could avoid a wider restructuring read more , but with nothing offered to sweeten the pot, it looked a dud from the start.
The investors, who say they own more than 50% of the paper, are instead offering some repayment forbearance in return for discussions on its proposals to inject around $2 billion in fresh funds. Kaisa, which defaulted and restructured in 2015, has so far been unreceptive to their ideas. In September it sold $300 million in dollar bonds, supporting the idea that it is experiencing a short-term cash crunch, not a solvency issue. The real test however will be whether it takes up the bondholder offer or pushes ahead with its threat to restructure its entire $12 billion of debt. (By Jennifer Hughes)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Salesforce and Twitter, together again read more
Lundin Energy sale would be better than a merger read more
Wise’s investors keep faith with fintech mission read more
Moderna’s $40 bln shot gain read more
Saudi stock market cashes in on its own growth read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.