Booking Holdings, Galera Therapeutics, Chinese stocks

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as the latest reading on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier wind down of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day.

At 07:21 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.01% at 35,555. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.03% at 4,638.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.10% at 15,908.75.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.