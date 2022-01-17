Breakdown of China's Jan-Dec fixed-asset investment
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
(Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):
Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-MarJan-Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Primary industry 9.1 9.3 11.1 14.0 18.1 21.8 21.3 28.7 35.5 45.9 61.3 19.5 Secondary industry 11.3 11.1 11.3 12.2 12.9 14.4 16.3 18.1 21.7 27.8 34.1 0.1 Tertiary industry 2.1 2.5 3.7 5.0 6.8 8.2 10.7 13.8 18.7 24.1 34.6 3.6 Power 1.1 0.2 0.4 1.6 1.1 1.7 3.4 7.3 14.4 20.0 25.5 17.6 Railway transport -1.8 -1.7 -3.5 -4.2 -4.8 -4.4 0.4 7.1 27.5 66.6 52.9 -2.2 Domestic investment 4.7 4.9 5.9 7.1 8.7 10.2 12.4 15.3 19.9 25.8 25.8 34.8 HK, Taiwan 16.4 15.5 15.7 15.7 17.2 19.9 24.6 29.4 32.3 50.0 4.2 4.5 investment Foreign investment 5.0 3.8 1.9 6.6 8.1 8.4 9.3 10.0 10.4 11.9 22.9 10.6
