Breakingviews readers’ top picks for 2021

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews readers displayed eclectic financial curiosity in 2021. As the pandemic ran into its second year, our most-read agenda-setting financial insights spanned mergers and acquisitions, Wall Street, cryptocurrencies, airlines, meme stocks and a decent sampling of Chinese companies.

On Breakingviews.com, dealmaking was at the forefront of readers’ minds. Our best-read story of the year was about U.S. telecommunications giant AT&T’s (T.N) clumsy $16 billion spinoff of its pay-TV business . Next came our take on pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm’s (1099.HK) attempt to take private herbal supplements company China Traditional Chinese Medicine (0570.HK) via a consortium . Third was a peek at British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) troubles . Embattled People's Republic property developer Evergrande’s (3333.HK) downward spiral also appeared in the top 10, as did the GameStop (GME.N) meme-stock whodunnit read more .

Over on Refinitiv’s Eikon platform, Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) brush with the failure of Archegos Capital Management took top billing read more . Coinbase Global’s (COIN.O) listing came second, highlighting crypto’s paradoxical moment . Archegos featured in third spot, too, with a look at how the mess highlighted Wall Street’s weak spots .

Meanwhile clicks on Reuters.com, which showcases a selection of Breakingviews articles, emphasized U.S. news. The possibility of an American airline going bust read more – something that has yet to transpire – made the top spot. The top 10 also encompassed the challenges President Joe Biden’s economic dream team faced in his first year in office read more . Even here, though, China featured: The second most-read item was about Chinese consumer-credit default risks read more . Meme stocks and crypto inevitably made the list, too.

Our readers still major on Western financial markets, especially America's. But in comparison with recent years, they were less likely in 2021 to be spooked by Covid-19 and more likely to scrutinize Chinese companies and trends. As the pandemic evolves into something endemic, that may be the way the world is going, too.

BREAKINGVIEWS.COM TOP 10

AT&T clumsily cuts the cord on DirecTV

Sinopharm inhales invigorating Chinese herbs

GSK CEO’s best defence is a graceful exit

Evergrande’s downward spiral runs off the page

Bumble IPO is less alluring than its profile pic

McKinsey’s public problem may have public solution read more

Bolloré and Ackman will beat the Vivendi activists read more

Breakdown: GameStop, a financial markets whodunnit read more

Chinese developer undercuts Wall Street’s ESG push read more

Credit Suisse’s spring clean has barely started read more

REFINITIV EIKON TOP 10

Morgan Stanley picked good time to back bad client read more

Coinbase float is crypto’s paradoxical moment

Archegos mess revisits Wall Street weak spots

Short squeezers could end up strangling themselves read more

Banks’ prime broking blowup reveals lurking danger

Morgan Stanley serves up best of two weird worlds read more

Tesla will give up pole position in China read more

AT&T shows breaking up can be worth it

Running Wells Fargo just got even more thankless read more

How to pick the hydrogen industry’s future Amazon read more

REUTERS.COM TOP 10

"Big Four" U.S. airlines may go down to three read more

China creates a bigger consumer credit mess read more

White supremacy dies hard on the grocery shelf read more

America’s safe-haven status gets violent test read more

AMC’s valuation is a date with derangement read more

Chancellor: Was I totally wrong about bitcoin? read more

Robinhood free lunch was never really free read more

Big U.S. banks keep their powder a bit too dry read more

Biden’s SEC pick is ominous sign for Wall St read more

Biden’s dream team faces a nightmare read more

