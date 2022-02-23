Brookfield Aussie coal bid hits toxic smokescreens

MELBOURNE, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The asset manager and its Atlassian CEO partner’s $3.6 bln offer for AGL deserves some pushback for its scant premium and competition issues. But government scaremongering that a deal could raise energy prices throws ugly light on official resistance to the energy transition.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- AGL Energy Chief Executive Graeme Hunt on Feb. 22 said the A$5 billion ($3.6 billion) offer from Brookfield Asset Management and Grok Ventures offered very poor value for shareholders. He told The Australian newspaper that investors “typically, for a change of control…are looking for premium 30-40 plus per cent over whatever the appropriate share trading range is for the company”.

- Hunt also called into question the consortium’s ability to replace AGL’s coal-fired power stations with adequate renewable energy sources by 2030. On the same day federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was an “indisputable fact” that energy prices will go up if coal-fired power stations close early, referring to the shutdown of the Hazelwood plant in Victoria in 2017.

- Any takeover offer which leaves a foreign company owning 10% or more in an Australian company deemed part of critical infrastructure like energy, financial services, food and grocery, and water and sewage is subject to approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board, which submits its recommendations to the country’s Treasurer.

- AGL’s bid represents a 4.8% premium to the stock’s closing price on Feb. 18. The prospective buyers made their approach on Feb. 19. The company’s board said on Feb. 21 that it had rejected the offer.

