Brookfield drafts inspired climate-deal blueprint

MELBOURNE, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Canadian investor and Atlassian co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes want to buy AGL for A$5 bln and spend up to A$20 bln more to make the coal-heavy company a renewable-energy powerhouse. It’s a potent idea that others could emulate. The price to get started will be higher, however.

CONTEXT NEWS

- AGL Energy on Feb. 21 said its board has rejected an offer from Brookfield Asset Management and Grok Ventures that valued the energy producer and retailer’s equity at just shy of A$5 billion ($3.5 billion) because it “undervalues the company on a change of control basis”. The bid represents a 4.8% premium to the stock’s closing price on Feb. 18. The prospective buyers made their approach on Feb. 19.

- Grok Ventures is the investing vehicle of Mike Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder and co-chief executive of $76 billion software company Atlassian, and his wife Annie.

