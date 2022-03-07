Brookfield flips AGL out of furnace into coal fire
MELBOURNE, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Canadian fund manager and its tech billionaire partner are abandoning a green takeover plan after their sweetened $6 bln bid was rejected. It leaves the Aussie power producer grappling with a weak demerger proposal and a pushy investor. Boss Graeme Hunt will feel the heat.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Brookfield Asset Management and Atlassian co-Chief Executive Mike Cannon-Brookes are walking away from an A$8.3 billion ($6.1 billion) takeover proposal for Australian power company AGL Energy, according to a March 6 tweet by Cannon-Brookes.
- The consortium “looking to take private & transform AGL is putting our pens down – with great sadness,” he tweeted.
- The decision follows AGL’s board rejection of a sweetened offer at A$8.25 a share, a 10% increase from the original offer.
- The revised entreaty valued AGL’s equity at just under A$5.5 billion, a 15% premium to the price on Feb. 18, the day before the Brookfield group made its first offer, and a 31% premium to the three-month volume-weighted average price. Including debt, the offer valued the AGL enterprise at nearly A$8.3 billion.
