Bumble, Apple, Gannett

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses on Wall Street as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

At 6:53 ET, Dow e-minis were up 1.37% at 33,048. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.51% at 4,231.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.87% at 13,514.5.

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-New iPhone SE can help Apple increase TAM, compete more, say analysts

** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Down after CEO says Russia-Ukraine conflict will weigh on Q1 results

** Palantir Technologies Inc : up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as Piper starts coverage with 'overweight' on growth prospects

** Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O): up 10.3% premarket

** Coinbase Global (COIN.O): up 6.9% premarket

** Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Crypto stocks, ETFs gain as Yellen allays crackdown fears

** Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N): down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after saying it provided incorrect data to advertisers

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 2.8% premarket

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 4.3% premarket

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners ease as bullion prices fall

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 2.0% premarket

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 2.4% premarket

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Big U.S. banks gain premarket as Treasury yield curve steepens

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

