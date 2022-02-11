Busted bank cartel case leaves pieces to pick up

MELBOURNE, Feb 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australian prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Citi and Deutsche Bank over a 2015 share sale for lender ANZ. The lawsuit smacked of overreach and was dragging on too long. It also bared unsavoury investment-banking practices. There are lessons to learn for all involved.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Australia’s Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions on Feb. 11 withdrew criminal cartel allegations against Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and four bank executives related to a 2015 equity raising for ANZ. Charges against the Australian bank and its former treasurer were dropped last year.

- The 2018 case followed a two-year investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The agency accused the banks of acting as a cartel by cooperating over how to offload unsold shares they owned.

