BUZZ Afterpay leads tech slide, share price halves from record levels

** Shares of the Australian buy now, pay later bellwether (APT.AX) fall as much as 5% to A$79.8, their lowest since Oct. 6, 2020

** Stock has halved in value from its all-time high of A$160.05 hit in February 2021

** Co leads losses on the benchmark ASX 200 (.AXJO), and the tech sub-index (.AXIJ) which tracked a drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) overnight

** Shares also move in line with U.S.-based Block Inc (SQ.N), previously known as Square Inc, which is buying APT

** Block Inc shares ended 4.7% lower overnight on the NYSE

** APT stock fell ~30% in 2021

Afterpay shares a far cry from record levels seen in 2021

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi

