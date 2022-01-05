Asian Markets
BUZZ Afterpay leads tech slide, share price halves from record levels
1 minute read
** Shares of the Australian buy now, pay later bellwether (APT.AX) fall as much as 5% to A$79.8, their lowest since Oct. 6, 2020
** Stock has halved in value from its all-time high of A$160.05 hit in February 2021
** Co leads losses on the benchmark ASX 200 (.AXJO), and the tech sub-index (.AXIJ) which tracked a drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) overnight
** Shares also move in line with U.S.-based Block Inc (SQ.N), previously known as Square Inc, which is buying APT
** Block Inc shares ended 4.7% lower overnight on the NYSE
** APT stock fell ~30% in 2021
Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi
