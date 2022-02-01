BUZZ AMC soars as strong preliminary results revive retail interest

** Shares of theater chain (AMC.N) surge 12.1% to $18 premarket

** Stock set for a third straight session of gains

** AMC says total revenue for the three months to Dec. 31 is estimated to be ~$1.17 bln, compared with $162.5 mln a year ago

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** The blockbuster release of Marvel film "SpiderMan: No Way Home", is expected to have brought in millions of dollars in ticket sales for AMC

** AMC expects Q4 net loss between $194.8 mln and $114.8 mln, smaller than a loss of $946.1 mln a year ago

** AMC is trending on Stocktwits, a social media platform for investors; its shares surged more than 1,000% in 2021 thanks to the frenzy in meme stocks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.