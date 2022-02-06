BUZZ ANZ slides most in 20 months as competition eats into margins

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) tumbles 5% to A$25.64, a near one-year low, after lender reports a hit to margins read more

** The drop is its sharpest since June 2020

** ANZ joins Westpac (WBC.AX) in flagging lower margins, with the market now eying similar warnings from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) on Wednesday and National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) on Thursday read more

** CBA and NAB down 1.6% each about half an hour into trade

** ANZ says Q1 net interest margin fell by 8 basis points, pointing to competition for mortgages

** Says a soft October due to trading conditions at its Markets business may impact its H1 performance

** Also says it will consider expanding its A$1.5 bln ($1.06 bln) buyback programme due to a strong balance sheet

($1 = 1.4120 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; editing by Diane Craft

