Asian Markets

BUZZ AUD/USD-US rate reversals, commodities give longs the advantage

  • AUD/USD rallied in Europe's am, NY opened near 0.7210, rally extended
  • US rates erase early gains, turn negative on the session
  • US$ sold broadly due to reversal in US interest rate complex
  • Copper , iron-ore rally as does US equity markets
  • AUD/USD rallies above the 10-, 21- & 55-DMAs, nears 0.7240, holds onto gains
  • Rising daily RSI, long legged monthly doji give techs a bullish lean
  • Australian Dec employment data is a key data risk during Asia trade
Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

