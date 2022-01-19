Asian Markets0 minute read
BUZZ AUD/USD-US rate reversals, commodities give longs the advantage
- AUD/USD rallied in Europe's am, NY opened near 0.7210, rally extended
- US rates erase early gains, turn negative on the session
- US$ sold broadly due to reversal in US interest rate complex
- Copper , iron-ore rally as does US equity markets
- AUD/USD rallies above the 10-, 21- & 55-DMAs, nears 0.7240, holds onto gains
- Rising daily RSI, long legged monthly doji give techs a bullish lean
- Australian Dec employment data is a key data risk during Asia trade
Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
