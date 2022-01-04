BUZZ Australian energy stocks jump most in 14 weeks on strong oil prices

** Australia's energy stocks (.AXEJ) track surging oil prices to rise as much as 3.6%, mark their biggest intraday pct gain since Sept. 28

** Oil prices settled higher overnight on hopes of further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase and concerns about how rising COVID-19 infections might affect demand

** AXEJ hits its highest since Nov. 26, 2021

** Major oil and gas explorers Santos (STO.AX) and Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) advance 4.4% and 3.2%, respectively

** As of 0401 GMT, Paladin Energy (PDN.AX) was up 6.8% to emerge as the top gainer on the sub-index

** Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) rises as much as 9.2%, eyeing its best day since July 16 after coal prices rose on Indonesia banning exports of the commodity in January

** AXEJ fell ~2% in 2021, compared to a 13% increase on the benchmark index (.AXJO)

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.