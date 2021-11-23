Asian Markets
BUZZ Australian tech stocks see worst day in over 6 months
1 minute read
** Australian tech stocks (.AXIJ) fall as much as 4.1%, on track for worst session since May 13
** The Nasdaq Composite index ended 1.26% lower overnight as rising treasury yields weighed on tech stocks
** Heavyweight Afterpay (APT.AX) drops as much as 6.6%, on track for its worst session since Oct. 5
** Top index loser WiseTech Global (WTC.AX), falling as much as 7.4% in its biggest drop since Feb. 26
** Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) declines as much as 3.6%
** Tech index has gained 5.63% year-to-date, as of last close
Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru
