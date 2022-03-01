BUZZ Australia's ALS hits 1-month high on profit forecast hike (March 1)

** Shares of testing services provider ALS Ltd (ALQ.AX) rise as much as 6.2% to A$12.560, their highest since Feb. 1

** Co upgrades FY22 underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) forecast to between A$260 mln ($188.81 mln) and A$265 mln from between A$242 mln and A$252 mln

** Says geochemistry is experiencing strong sample volume growth and volumes of life sciences division remain above pre-pandemic levels

** Stock to mark best session since Feb. 1 if gains hold; up for a third straight session

** As of last close, ALQ stock down ~9.6% this year

($1 = 1.3770 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru

