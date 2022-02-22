BUZZ Australia's Altium extends falls on weak guidance, analysts cut PT

** Shares of software maker Altium (ALU.AX) fall as much as 2.8% to A$31.54

** Altium on Monday posted a 37.7% rise in its half-yearly profit to $22.9 mln, but flagged that its underlying EBITDA margin for FY22 is expected be at the lower end of the 34%-36% range due to reinvestment into enterprise and cloud sales

** Brokerage Jefferies says Altium Ltd's (ALU.AX) forecast for lower EBITDA margins due to temporary investment for FY22 implies that it is 4% below consensus

** Barrenjoey says ALU's strong 1H22 result and revenue guidance (top-end of $213-$217m) was overshadowed by a softer than expected EBITDA margin outlook

** Jefferies cuts PT on ALU to A$42.61 from A$44.61 while Barrenjoey slashes PT to A$45.00 from A$50.00

** Jefferies downgrades Altium's FY22 and FY23 net profit after tax estimates by 7.2% and 2.3%, respectively, to reflect the higher costs

** We remain supportive of ALU's strategic direction and growth opportunity - Barrenjoey

** ALU stock set for a fourth straight day of losses

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta & Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru

