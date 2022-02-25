BUZZ Australia's Brambles reverses course; analysts see cash outflow headwinds
** Logistics firm Brambles reverses course to trade 2% lower at A$9.685, its weakest since Feb 15
** BXB rose as much as 3.4% to A$10.230 earlier in the day
** Analysts see headwinds including cash outflows and uncertainty regarding cost pressures from inflation
** Brokerage Jefferies is uncertain about pricing increases, in contrast to BXB's view of increasing prices to help shield its bottom line from supply chain issues
** BXB expects FY22 sales revenue growth of 6%-8%, and underlying profit growth of 3%-5%
** However, RBC Capital believes ongoing operational environment will help yield higher margins and returns over the medium term
** BXB reportsH1 profit after tax of $304.8 mln vs $295.7 mln a year earlier, and declares a dividend of 10.75 cents per share
** Stock set for fourth straight negative session, if losses hold; down ~7% this year, as of last close
