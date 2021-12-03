BUZZ Australia's Castile Resources rises on finding more copper at NT project

** Shares of mineral explorer Castile Resources (CST.AX) rise as much as 5% to A$0.21, highest since Nov. 24

** CST says results of drilling at the Jupiter Deeps zone, part of its Rover 1 project, confirm continued wide copper mineralisation

** Says results complete co's gold and copper resource definition drilling at Rover 1 project in the Northern Territory

** Stock set for biggest weekly pct gain since Oct. 22

** CST down 28.6% this year, as of last close

Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru

