BUZZ Australia's Castile Resources rises on finding more copper at NT project
1 minute read
** Shares of mineral explorer Castile Resources (CST.AX) rise as much as 5% to A$0.21, highest since Nov. 24
** CST says results of drilling at the Jupiter Deeps zone, part of its Rover 1 project, confirm continued wide copper mineralisation
** Says results complete co's gold and copper resource definition drilling at Rover 1 project in the Northern Territory
** Stock set for biggest weekly pct gain since Oct. 22
** CST down 28.6% this year, as of last close
Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru
