BUZZ Australia's Coles hits 6-week high on H1 profit beat

** Shares of Coles Group Ltd (COL.AX) gain as much as 2.5% to A$17.16, their highest since Jan. 11

** Australia's second-largest supermarket chain posted better-than-expected H1 profit, as it controlled pandemic costs and its earnings were boosted by lockdown-driven consumer spending read more

** Net profit after tax fell 2% to A$549 mln ($394.8 mln), but beat Jefferies estimate of A$517 mln

** Expenses moderated lately after spending A$30 mln in COVID-19 costs in January

** Barrenjoey says Coles seems to have managed a difficult trading period well relative to Woolworths , as results are more or less as expected

** A "solid, clean result with the key supermarket and liquor businesses both better than expected due to higher margin" - Jefferies

** Delays to Melbourne Ocado DC was probably expected; outlook statement mixed and will need clarification - Barrenjoey

** Melbourne Ocado DC is a high-tech customer fulfilment centre

** COL stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since Jan. 28

** Stock down 6.7% this year, as of last close

($1 = 1.3904 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru

