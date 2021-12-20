BUZZ Australia's Magellan posts biggest-ever drop as St James's Place ends mandate

** Shares of Magellan Financial Group Ltd (MFG.AX) plunge as much as 29.5%, their sharpest fall ever, to A$20.7

** The fund manager was dealt a major blow as it lost a mandate from British wealth manager St James's Place (SJP.L), which currently accounts for ~12% of its annual revenue

** MFG says it expects a 6% hit to revenue for the year ending June 30

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** The Australian Financial Review says the mandate was MFG's largest, estimated at about A$18 bln ($12.82 bln)

** Shares of MFG hit their lowest since Nov 2016

** In a note before the announcement, Morgan Stanley said the loss could see MFG re-rate to A$17 and is at risk of "lumpy" outflows

** Volumes nearly five-times their 30-day avg

** Earlier this month, MFG's CEO Brett Cairns resigned in a surprise move

** MFG owns 40% of Barrenjoey, an aggressive new investment bank in Australia that's partly owned by Barclays

** Stock down ~45% this year as of last close

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

($1 = 1.4043 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harish Sridharan, Navya Mittal and Nikhil Kurian Nainan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.