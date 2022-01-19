BUZZ Australia's Megaport slumps most in 15 months after downbeat results

** Network operator Megaport Ltd (MP1.AX) slumps as much as 15.1% to A$15.52, its biggest intraday drop since October 2020

** MP1 records monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of A$9.2 mln ($6.61 mln) in December qtr, up A$605,000 from previous qtr - slowest quarterly growth since March qtr

** Underlying growth in MRR in December qtr also slowest since September 2020 qtr

** Citi says key positive from co's Q2 update was the record 123 net new customer additions for a December quarter which bodes well for the future as customers typically take up services over time

** However, port and Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) additions was weaker than expected which could result in downgrades in 2H22 - Citi

** Brokerage says key for 2022 is for in-direct channel to ramp-up, especially for MVE which represents a source of upside over medium-term.

** MP1 hits lowest since June 8, 2021; down 1.6% this year, as of last close

($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru

