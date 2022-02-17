BUZZ Australia's Orora hits 3-1/2-year high on robust H1 results, PT hike

** Shares of Australia's visual communication firm Orora (ORA.AX) climb as much as 5.3% to A$3.750, their highest since August 2018

** ORA is the third-biggest pct gainer on the benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO)

** Jefferies raises price target on ORA to A$4.00 from A$3.50; keeps rating at "buy"

** ORA shares gained about 7.6% on Wednesday after posting 12.9% rise in HY underlying net profit after tax before significant items to A$102.7 mln ($73.95 mln)

** Jefferies says H1 results should put off any doubts on the business outlook and that ORA's growth profile "attractive"

** Brokerage says co's U.S. business is now well and truly back on its feet, while the Australian business has kept any fallout from China ban on wine bottles at a minimum

** Raises estimate for 2022 adjusted profit by 13.8% to A$182 mln

** More than 5.3 mln ORA shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average volume of ~3.4 mln shares

** Three of 10 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, seven "hold"; their median PT is A$3.60– Refinitiv data

** Stock up 1.7% this year, as of last close

($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru

