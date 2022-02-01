BUZZ Australia's Payright soars on strong Q2 results

** Shares of "buy now, pay later" co Payright Ltd (PYR.AX) jump as much as 13.5% to A$0.21, heading for their best session since Nov. 29, 2021

** PYR says it recorded a 67% growth in gross merchandise value to A$34.4 million ($24.29 million) in its second quarter

** Says it had 65,711 customers at quarter end, up 55%, while total merchant stores increased to 3,617, a 26% rise

** PYR down 17.8% year-to-date, as of last close

($1 = 1.4162 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru

