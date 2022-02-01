Asian Markets1 minute read
BUZZ Australia's Payright soars on strong Q2 results
** Shares of "buy now, pay later" co Payright Ltd (PYR.AX) jump as much as 13.5% to A$0.21, heading for their best session since Nov. 29, 2021
** PYR says it recorded a 67% growth in gross merchandise value to A$34.4 million ($24.29 million) in its second quarter
** Says it had 65,711 customers at quarter end, up 55%, while total merchant stores increased to 3,617, a 26% rise
** PYR down 17.8% year-to-date, as of last close
($1 = 1.4162 Australian dollars)
Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru
