BUZZ Australia's REA Group pares early gains after strong HY results

** Shares of REA Group Ltd (REA.AX) jump as much as 5.5% to A$151.99, their biggest intraday pct gain since Dec 8, 2021

** However, as of 0049 GMT, stock was up 0.4%

** The online property classifieds operator says its H1 net profit after tax from core operations rose 31% to A$225.8 mln ($161.24 mln) from a year earlier

** Says H1 revenue from core operations rose 37% to A$590 mln from year earlier

** Adds that core operating costs, excluding acquisition rose 17% in H1, but sees high-single digit cost growth H2

** Declares interim dividend of A$0.75/share, up 27% from year ago

** Jefferies says that while REA's cost growth guidance is higher, consensus upgrades are likely on the back of the stronger than expected 1H result

** "We expect share price to likely outperform on the back of H1 beat and strong listings growth to start H2" - Jefferies

** Stock down 14.1% this year, as of last close

($1 = 1.4004 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru

