BUZZ Australia's Sandfire Resources hits near 5-mth high on MATSA buyout approval

** Shares of metal explorer (SFR.AX) rise as much as 1.7% to A$6.7, highest since Aug. 4

** Co says its acquisition of MATSA Mining Complex received approval from relevant Spanish govt authorities

** Adds that ~$1.87 bln Spanish copper mine deal is on track to close on or around Jan. 31, 2022

** SFR among top gainers in mining stocks (.AXMM), outperforming the subindex

** Stock on track to post gains for a fourth straight session

** SFR up 31.9% this year, as of last close

Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru

