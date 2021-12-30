Asian Markets
BUZZ Australia's Sandfire Resources hits near 5-mth high on MATSA buyout approval
** Shares of metal explorer (SFR.AX) rise as much as 1.7% to A$6.7, highest since Aug. 4
** Co says its acquisition of MATSA Mining Complex received approval from relevant Spanish govt authorities
** Adds that ~$1.87 bln Spanish copper mine deal is on track to close on or around Jan. 31, 2022
** SFR among top gainers in mining stocks (.AXMM), outperforming the subindex
** Stock on track to post gains for a fourth straight session
** SFR up 31.9% this year, as of last close
Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru
